Gov. Abbott ceremonially signs legislation increasing penalty for fentanyl conviction

Gov. Abbott, Senator Joan Huffman, Crime Stoppers of Houston Deputy Director Nichole Christoph.
Gov. Abbott, Senator Joan Huffman, Crime Stoppers of Houston Deputy Director Nichole Christoph.(Office of the Governor)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott today ceremonially signed Senate Bill 768 into law at the Crime Stoppers of Houston headquarters. 

SB 768 (Sen. Joan Huffman/Rep. Ann Johnson) enhances criminal penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in Texas. Under this law, the punishment for the manufacture or delivery of 4-200 grams of fentanyl is a minimum of ten years in prison or a maximum of life in prison. The minimum sentence increases to 15 years for an amount of 200-400 grams and 20 years for an amount of over 400 grams.

Fentanyl has led to a dramatic rise in overdoses in recent years. Last year, deaths from drug overdoses skyrocketed to 93,000, which was driven by the rise of fentanyl. This year, the Texas Department of Public Safety has had 950% increase in seizures of fentanyl compared to last year.

“We have a duty to fight back against the scourge that is fentanyl in our communities, which is why I proudly signed Senate Bill 768 into law,” said Gov. Abbott. “By cracking down on the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl, we will help save lives here in Texas and across America.”

