Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson appears in Beats by Dre ad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson won’t be in Tokyo for the Olympics she is still staying in the public eye, she recently appeared in an ad for Beats by Dre.

The ad also debuted Kayne West new song “No Child Left Behind” which is set to appear on his new album “DONDA.” The ad appeared in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, July 21.

Richardson is shown preparing to launch out of the blocks and the words “Live Your Truth” appear in the commercial.

.@itskerrii doesn't need you to let her do anything.



Scored and edited by @kanyewest

Featured track is “No Child Left Behind”

DONDA is officially out in 48 hours! ⏲ pic.twitter.com/9eZN6XJM41 — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) July 21, 2021

Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, but she tested positive for marijuana and was not being selected by Team USA for the 4x100 meter relay team when her 30 day suspension ends.

