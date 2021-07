FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to the classroom

(KSLA) - It’s nearly time for students to head back to school! And while 2020 was certainly a very different school year, the 2021-22 school year is expected to be quite different as well since many students will be headed back to the building for in-person classes.

Below is a list of start dates for school districts across the ArkLaTex. Information is listed by state, then by parish/county in alphabetical order. Did we miss a district? Please email us here.

ARKANSAS

COLUMBIA

EMERSON-TAYLOR BRADLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

HEMPSTEAD

BLEVINS SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

HOPE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

SPRING HILL SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

HOWARD

DIERKS SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

MINERAL SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 18

Full calendar

NASHVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

LAFAYETTE

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

LITTLE RIVER

ASHDOWN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

FOREMAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

MILLER

FOUKE SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

GENOA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

TEXARKANA ARKANSAS SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 17

Full calendar

SEVIER

DEQUEEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

HORATIO SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

LOUISIANA

BIENVILLE

First day - Aug. 9

Full calendar

BOSSIER

BOSSIER PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 12 (grades 1st through 12th), Aug. 19 (kindergarten), Aug. 26 (pre-k)

Full calendar

CADDO

CADDO PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 23

Full calendar

CLAIBORNE

CLAIBORNE PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 5

Full calendar

DESOTO

DESOTO PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 4

Full calendar

NATCHITOCHES

NATCHITOCHES PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

RED RIVER

RED RIVER PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

SABINE

SABINE PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 10

Full calendar

WEBSTER

WEBSTER PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

OKLAHOMA

MCCURTAIN

BROKEN BOW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

EAGLETOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL

First day - Aug. 9

Full calendar

IDABEL PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

MCCURTAIN PUBLIC SCHOOL

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

SMITHVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 5

Full calendar

VALLIANT SCHOOLS

First day - Aug. 9

Full calendar

TEXAS

BOWIE

DEKALB INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

HOOKS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

HUBBARD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 23

Full calendar

LEARY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

LIBERTY-EYLAU INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

MALTA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

MAUD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 9

Full calendar

NEW BOSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

PLEASANT GROVE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

RED LICK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

REDWATER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

SIMMS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

TEXARKANA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

CASS

ATLANTA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

BLOOMBURG INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 9

Full calendar

HUGHES SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

LINDEN-KILDARE CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

MCLEOD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

QUEEN CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

HARRISON

ELYSIAN FIELDS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

HALLSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

HARLETON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 9

Full calendar

KARNACK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 18

Full calendar

MARSHALL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

WASKOM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

MARION

AVINGER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

JEFFERSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 18

Full calendar

MORRIS

DAINGERFIELD-LONE STAR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 19

Full calendar

PEWITT CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 17

Full calendar

PANOLA

BECKVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

CARTHAGE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

ELYSIAN FIELDS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

GARY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

TATUM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 18

Full calendar

SHELBY

CENTER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

EXCELSIOR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 23

Full calendar

JOAQUIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 9

Full calendar

SHELBYVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 16

Full calendar

TENAHA INDEPENEDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 12

Full calendar

TIMPSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 18

Full calendar

TITUS

CHAPEL HILL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 18

Full calendar

HARTS BLUFF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 11

Full calendar

MOUNT PLEASANT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

First day - Aug. 18

Full calendar

