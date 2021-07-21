Yokem Connection
Family of Shamia Little holds fundraiser for funeral costs

Shamia Little, 17.
Shamia Little, 17.(Family)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of Shamia Little is holding a fundraiser to collect money for funeral costs.

They will be selling dinner plates today (July 21) at the Sweet Dreams Event Center on 3155 North Market Street. The fundraiser ends at 6 p.m.

The 17-year-old’s family says she will lie in repose from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23 at Precious Memories Mortuary. Her funeral will be held the following day at 12 p.m. in the Booker T. Washington High School auditorium.

