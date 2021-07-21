Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a...
Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Emergency officials have issued evacuation or shelter-in-place orders for some people in a Houston-area city because of a “chemical incident” at a plant in the area.

Few details have been released about what prompted the Wednesday morning order in La Porte, a city about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

La Porte Emergency Management says residents in the affected area should stay indoors, turn their air conditioning off and close windows.

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.

The company says it had not detected any chemicals in any monitoring so far.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of weapons and drugs, and made 23 felony...
23 people arrested in Shreveport on drug, weapon charges as part of Operation ‘Blue Anvil’
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds,...
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Some asylum seekers dropped off in Shreveport reportedly were not allowed to call their families
Mishanda and Malcom Reed are accused of zip-tying a man, beating and cutting him before dumping...
Couple zip-tied, beat Houston man with baseball bat during La. meet-up, police say
Consistent testing allows state health leaders to have a better idea of how much the virus has...
I’m fully vaccinated, so do I still need to be tested for COVID-19?

Latest News

The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
The life saving trio receiving the Life Saving Award with Easton.
Nurses and Bossier City paramedic receive award for saving boy’s life
An officer took quick action to save a trapped family from their burning home on Monday.
BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home
An officer took quick action to save a trapped family from their burning home on Monday.
WATCH: Officer braves burning home to save family
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in...
Michael Avenatti faces embezzlement trial in California