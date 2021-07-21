Yokem Connection
KSLA
CHRISTMAS IN JULY: Salvation Army raising money for critical programs

By Christian Piekos
Jul. 21, 2021
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Christmas might be five months away, but the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is celebrating a bit earlier than normal, for a very worthy cause.

The nonprofit is hosting a ‘Christmas In July’ sale at its Family Store with funds raised going directly to critical social service programs.

Located at 147 East Stoner Avenue, the Salvation Army relies on sales from its Family Store to power programs like the Merkle Center of Hope Shelter, the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, Emergency Disaster Relief, among others.

“We appreciate the generosity of our local community and their willingness to donate to The Salvation Army,” said Captain Jamaal Ellis, corps officer of The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana. “Our public sales help to generate proceeds for our local programs, but the store also helps serve clients through our social services programs. Clothing vouchers are redeemed at our family store and items such as furniture are available for families we serve who are transitioning out of homelessness.”

The Christmas In July sale is taking place at the following dates and times:

  • Friday, July 23
    • Noon - 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 24
    • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Customers can also purchase a $10 Salvation Army bag that can be filled with hidden gems found within the store.

Tap or click here to make a donation to the Salvation Army.

