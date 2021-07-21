Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases nationwide.(Chicago.gov)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Chicago Department of Public Health has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, as the country continues to see a steady increase in new COVID-19 cases.

Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands were added on July 20.

Missouri and Arkansas were added last week.

States placed on the “orange list” average 15 or more new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Unvaccinated individuals traveling from the state’s on the “orange list” are advised - not required - to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to arriving in Chicago or must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Vaccinated travels are exempt from the advisory.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of weapons and drugs, and made 23 felony...
23 people arrested in Shreveport on drug, weapon charges as part of Operation ‘Blue Anvil’
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds,...
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Some asylum seekers dropped off in Shreveport reportedly were not allowed to call their families
Mishanda and Malcom Reed are accused of zip-tying a man, beating and cutting him before dumping...
Couple zip-tied, beat Houston man with baseball bat during La. meet-up, police say
Consistent testing allows state health leaders to have a better idea of how much the virus has...
I’m fully vaccinated, so do I still need to be tested for COVID-19?

Latest News

The life saving trio receiving the Life Saving Award with Easton.
Nurses and Bossier City paramedic receive award for saving boy’s life
Counseling will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 21 at the Minden High School...
Grief counseling offered following death of Minden High student
We are tracking some of the hottest weather all year this weekend and next week.
Hottest weather of the year ahead
stolen
Police searching for 3 men following vehicle theft