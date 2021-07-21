Yokem Connection
BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (CNN) - A police officer is being praised for his bravery after he risked his life to save others Monday.

Check out a bodycam video showing officer Mark Conklin running towards a house engulfed in flames.

Police say children and an adult were trapped in the home.

Despite standing next to the extreme heat, Conklin directed the trapped occupants to jump from the upstairs window, catching them as they came down.

Police Chief Tim Jackson said Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, herois, and exemplary service” he has seen.

The house occupants were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other serious injuries were sustained. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

