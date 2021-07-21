Yokem Connection
3 men run from stolen vehicle; search held in Queensborough

By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for three men after recovering a stolen vehicle on the early morning of Wednesday, July 21.

Dispatchers got several calls just before 2:45 a.m. to the Lakeville Townhomes in South Highland near Mall St. Vincent regarding gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, a car left the townhome community with three men inside. However, at the scene, police determined that they left another car there. Inside that car, they found a rifle.

Police say that the second car used to get them out of the townhome community was stolen. Police were lead on a chase and eventually the trio jumped out of the car at the intersection of Spruce and Exposition in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Inside the stolen car, police found a Caddo deputy vest and several weapons.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

