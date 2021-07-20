Yokem Connection
Three men arrested in connection to string of theft, vehicle burglaries; two sought

Gage Rochelle & Damon Broussard
Gage Rochelle & Damon Broussard(Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three young men are charged following a string of vehicle burglaries in north Bossier Parish — and authorities are searching for two others.

  • Cleondra Bernard, 20, of Carencro is charged with three counts of simple burglary (theft from a motor vehicle), theft from a motor vehicle; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; criminal conspiracy; possession of Schedule I drugs (marijuana); possession of drug paraphernalia) and illegal possession of stolen firearms.
  • Jeremy Comeaux, 21, of Lafayette is charged with four counts of simple burglary (theft from a motor vehicle; simple burglary (theft from an inhabited building); criminal conspiracy; illegal possession of stolen things; resisting an officer and possession of Schedule 1 drugs (marijuana).
  • Torri Lundy is charged with five counts of simple burglary (theft from a motor vehicle); five counts of attempted vehicle burglary, stolen vehicle and simple burglary (theft from an inhabited building)
On July 10, patrol deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Legacy Subdivision. When the deputies approached the vehicle, they say four men exited the car and fled the scene. Bernard was detained and questioned by detectives. They say he admitted to burglarizing vehicles in the subdivision.

Comeaux was arrested by deputies on Airline Drive and also admitted to burglarizing vehicles.

Detectives say the other three suspects made it to the St. Charles Place subdivision on foot, where they committed additional car burglaries and stole a vehicle. That vehicle was later tracked to the Lafayette area, where all five suspects are from.

Lundy was arrested on July 18 by the Crowley Police Department. He is currently awaiting extradition from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The other suspects, Gage Rochelle and Damon Broussard remain at large and are believed to be in the Lafayette area. They have outstanding warrants for their arrests.

Comeaux’s bond is set at $105,500. Bernard’s bond is set at $170,000. Lundy’s bond was not listed.

“I want to personally thank that resident who saw something and said something that night while that suspicious car was driving by,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Their actions are at the heart of our L.O.C. campaign, and when our residents help us with tips like this, it helps to make everyone safe in Bossier Parish.”

BSO detectives say additional charges are pending and further arrests of other suspects are expected as the investigation continues.

Detectives warn residents to keep their vehicles locked and keep valuables secure, as the burglarized vehicles were unlocked and the stolen vehicle had the keys left in it.

