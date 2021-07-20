Yokem Connection
Spelling Bee Champion returns home... New Orleans style!

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-Garde’s celebration tour made its way home Sunday to a very New Orleans welcome.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the Harvey seventh-grader for her outstanding accomplishment.

More: African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair

Meet Zaila Avant-garde from Harvey, Louisiana! The first black contestant to win the National Spelling Bee is a GIFT! https://bit.ly/3qXAaPe (IG: basketballasart)

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Friday, July 9, 2021

The presidents of LSU and Southern University offered her full academic scholarships.

She says spelling is just a side hobby. Basketball is her real passion. She hopes to play for the WNBA or coach in the NBA, if she doesn’t work for NASA first.

She will take home more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

