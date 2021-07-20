Shreveport pediatrician weighs in on masks in schools debate as Delta variant becomes more prominent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, July 19, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggested all kids ages 2 and up should wear a face mask. This has sparked a lot of debate across the United States.

Under state law in Arkansas and Texas, schools cannot mandate mask wearing, but in Louisiana, schools are either making it optional or it’s still up for discussion.

KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a Shreveport area pediatrician to get her thoughts on all this. Hear from her tonight on KSLA News 12.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.