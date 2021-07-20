Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport pediatrician weighs in on masks in schools debate as Delta variant becomes more prominent

Some school districts are debating whether or not to enforce mask mandates during the 2021-22...
Some school districts are debating whether or not to enforce mask mandates during the 2021-22 school year.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, July 19, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggested all kids ages 2 and up should wear a face mask. This has sparked a lot of debate across the United States.

Under state law in Arkansas and Texas, schools cannot mandate mask wearing, but in Louisiana, schools are either making it optional or it’s still up for discussion.

KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a Shreveport area pediatrician to get her thoughts on all this. Hear from her tonight on KSLA News 12.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Lakeside; victim identified
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Some asylum seekers dropped off in Shreveport reportedly were not allowed to call their families
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the 1400 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa...
Shooting at apartment complex sends man to hospital; arrest made
Caddo Parish to discuss possibility of emergency mask ordinance

Latest News

A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Controversial Louisiana transgender bill once again up for debate
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Minden OMV reopens after temporary COVID-19 closure
Consistent testing allows state health leaders to have a better idea of how much the virus has...
I’m fully vaccinated, so do I still need to be tested for COVID-19?