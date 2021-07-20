Shower chances drop as we go through the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing heavy rain and thunderstorm activity Monday we are tracking more potentially on the way for the your Tuesday. The big difference here is that the showers and storms will not be nearly as widespread as what we saw Monday. We are expecting a similar forecast for your Wednesday before we dry out and really start to heat up as we move towards the weekend with temperatures likely moving up into the mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity you can expect ‘feels-like’ temperatures to potentially surge to around the 105 degree. You should also expect this trend to continue into next week as well.

We are tracking some intense heat on the way for the ArkLaTex starting later this weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you may want to grab an umbrella on the way. Not so much for the morning commute, but for some scattered showers will develop as we head into the afternoon hours with some localized heavy rain possible. Due to the potential rain in the afternoon high temperatures will likely stay will below average again with highs in the mid-80s across the ArkLaTex.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more shower chances on Wednesday, but then we really should be drying out as we head through the rest of the week. Like today, any showers we could see Wednesday will be very scattered in nature during the afternoon hours and many people will stay dry. With that fact in mind, high temperatures will begin rebounding with temperatures moving up in the upper 80s. With Thursday and Friday likely dry, highs will return to the 90s along with partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast you can expect this warming trend to roll on for the region. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper-90s, and when you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be surging to around the 105 degree mark. With that mind Heat Advisories will be possible as we go through the weekend and into next week as a ridge of high pressure will only allow the heat to continue to build across the ArkLaTex.

So enjoy the cooler weather over the next couple of days as scorching weather is ahead! Have a great Tuesday!

