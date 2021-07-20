Missing man’s family says they are worried for his health, well-being

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The family of a missing Bossier man is still searching for their loved one.

Dwayne Curtis Young, 58, was last seen on July 2. Police say he was taking a taxi ride from his home to a Hollywood Avenue address in Shreveport. His family reported him missing on July 14.

Young’s daughter, Melody Hawkins, says their family is very concerned for his health and well-being.

“We are worried about him, we don’t want anything to happen to him. He has a heart condition, he doesn’t have his medicine. So it’s really bothering me,” said Hawkins.

The family plans to pass out flyers in Shreveport in hopes of finding him.

“He has his struggles just like everybody else does, and he’s just a really good person you know. If you see him, just please please try to call us,” said Hawkins.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8652.

