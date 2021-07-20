Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

La. Speaker ‘100 percent confident’ transgender sports bill will be overridden

By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, Clay Schexnayder, is laying out a game plan for an unprecedented veto override session that gets underway at noon Tuesday.

For the first time in history, Louisiana lawmakers will return to the state capitol to begin a veto override session. Twenty-eight bills are up for reconsideration, including a bill that forbids transgender youth from participating in women’s sports.

“Staff is wondering what steps to take next because we’ve never had to do this before,” said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales).

Schexnayder predicts many of the bills will be overridden on a two-thirds vote, especially the controversial bill prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in women’s athletics.

“I feel one hundred percent comfortable on the women’s protection act bill,” said Schexnayder.

The NCAA has pulled major events like the Final Four from other states where similar bills have been approved, and an override of that veto is opposed by many in New Orleans who are looking forward to hosting that event next year.

“I do not want that to happen to the city of New Orleans but it will also impact the state of Louisiana. It will cut off our nose in spite of our face and that’s not who we are as a city,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

RELATED STORIES:

State lawmakers will also consider overriding another high profile measure; the governor’s veto of a measure that would allow gun owners to carry weapons without a license, background checks, or firearm safety courses.

“I supported the bill in the past. The bill is something that my district is concerned about and I come up there to represent my district and I will support the bill,” said Schexnayder.

The veto override session can last no more than five days, but the house speaker says he will try and speed things up

“I’m going to try and get in and get things done and get moving as quickly as possible,” said Schexnayder.

Governor Edwards says he stands by all of his vetoes because he believes they are in the best interest of the state. Sig out

The veto override session begins at noon on Tuesday and must wrap up by Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Lakeside; victim identified
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
The 80 immigrants were from Haiti, according to a news release from Sen. Cassidy’s office. The...
Sen. Cassidy issues statement on ICE immigrant drop-off in Shreveport
Caddo Parish to discuss possibility of emergency mask ordinance
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Doyline officer pronounced dead

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,338 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Memorial for infant stabbing death
'He’s got all of us now,' Community mourns infant stabbed to death as accused mother’s mental health still a question
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds,...
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport
Abandoned in Shreveport: Why it took advocates to reunite immigrants with their families
Abandoned in Shreveport: Why it took advocates to reunite immigrants with their families
A person driving a U-Haul truck led authorities on a multi-county chase this weekend.
Authorities say driver of U-Haul truck ‘played chicken’ with other motorists