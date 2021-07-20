La. Speaker ‘100 percent confident’ transgender sports bill will be overridden

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, Clay Schexnayder, is laying out a game plan for an unprecedented veto override session that gets underway at noon Tuesday.

For the first time in history, Louisiana lawmakers will return to the state capitol to begin a veto override session. Twenty-eight bills are up for reconsideration, including a bill that forbids transgender youth from participating in women’s sports.

“Staff is wondering what steps to take next because we’ve never had to do this before,” said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales).

Schexnayder predicts many of the bills will be overridden on a two-thirds vote, especially the controversial bill prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in women’s athletics.

“I feel one hundred percent comfortable on the women’s protection act bill,” said Schexnayder.

The NCAA has pulled major events like the Final Four from other states where similar bills have been approved, and an override of that veto is opposed by many in New Orleans who are looking forward to hosting that event next year.

“I do not want that to happen to the city of New Orleans but it will also impact the state of Louisiana. It will cut off our nose in spite of our face and that’s not who we are as a city,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

State lawmakers will also consider overriding another high profile measure; the governor’s veto of a measure that would allow gun owners to carry weapons without a license, background checks, or firearm safety courses.

“I supported the bill in the past. The bill is something that my district is concerned about and I come up there to represent my district and I will support the bill,” said Schexnayder.

The veto override session can last no more than five days, but the house speaker says he will try and speed things up

“I’m going to try and get in and get things done and get moving as quickly as possible,” said Schexnayder.

Governor Edwards says he stands by all of his vetoes because he believes they are in the best interest of the state. Sig out

The veto override session begins at noon on Tuesday and must wrap up by Saturday.

