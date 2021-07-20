I’m fully vaccinated, so do I still need to be tested for COVID-19?

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As the more transmissible Delta variant remains the predominant strain of coronavirus in Louisiana, and as the state’s vaccination rate sits stagnant — who should be getting tested for COVID-19?

The simple answer: everyone (if you’re symptomatic, that is).

“When you are vaccinated, you are highly protected against the virus, but not 100 percent protected,” said Dr. Joseph Bocchini, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Willis Knighton Health System. “When you have symptoms suggestive of COVID, whether you’re vaccinated or not, you need to be tested.”

Consistent testing allows state health leaders to have a better idea of how much the virus has permeated throughout the community, which could ultimately help stymie the spread and save lives.

“By testing individuals, we know how much virus, whether it’s the variant and what to do with the individual in terms of isolation and preventing infections from spreading,” Bocchini explained.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the number of COVID cases reported in the state has been on the rise since mid-June. In fact, “the statewide average daily number of cases per 100,000 residents has increased 177 percent over the past 14 days.”

“The potential for it to get worse is really high,” Bocchini said. “As we get to the fall and the weather changes, and the virus survives better, it may be even more spreadable.”

Louisiana falls near the bottom of the list when evaluating how many residents are fully vaccinated, compared to the rest of the nation. Just over 36 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

Compare that to states like Vermont, Connecticut and Maine, where over 60 percent of residents are fully protected. Time is of the essence, too, with the school year beginning next month.

“Children 12 years of age and older need to be vaccinated before the school year,” Bocchini said. “We’re seeing more children infected, we’re seeing daycare outbreaks, outbreaks in summer camps amongst children.”

To make matters more unnerving, hospitalizations in the Bayou State are surging once again to levels not seen since the early days of 2021.

“It is frustrating, we have so many states that have done a much better job in the sense people have stepped forward and gotten the vaccine,” he explained. “In our state, where the resources are good and where the vaccine is available, we have people who are choosing to not get vaccinated.”

