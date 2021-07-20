Henderson County sheriff confirms increase in COVID-19 cases among jail inmates

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - More than 40 cases of COVID-19 among inmates has led Henderson County authorities to take additional safety measures at the county jail.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed that “in the last couple weeks,” 44 inmates at the jail have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This has led to putting dormitories into quarantine. Hillhouse also confirmed that two detention officers had recently tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

The Henderson County Jail joins the Upshur and Cherokee County jails which also have seen a notable increase in COVID-19 infections.

