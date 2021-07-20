Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Henderson County sheriff confirms increase in COVID-19 cases among jail inmates

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - More than 40 cases of COVID-19 among inmates has led Henderson County authorities to take additional safety measures at the county jail.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed that “in the last couple weeks,” 44 inmates at the jail have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This has led to putting dormitories into quarantine. Hillhouse also confirmed that two detention officers had recently tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

The Henderson County Jail joins the Upshur and Cherokee County jails which also have seen a notable increase in COVID-19 infections.

Previous reporting:

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office suspends jail visitation after COVID-19 cases confirmed

Cherokee County Jail facing COVID-19 outbreak, suspends in-person visitation

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Lakeside; victim identified
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Some asylum seekers dropped off in Shreveport reportedly were not allowed to call their families
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the 1400 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa...
Shooting at apartment complex sends man to hospital; arrest made
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds,...
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport

Latest News

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
UT Health East Texas in Tyler.
UT Health East Texas: COVID-19 hospitalizations tripled in about 2 weeks
Shreveport Police Officer’s Association announces opposition to potentially moving SPD into old Sears building
$27 million proposal: Police group opposes idea of moving SPD into former Sears at Mall St....
$27 million proposal: Police group opposes idea of moving SPD into former Sears at Mall St. Vincent
Transgender doctor speaks openly about debate over Louisiana's transgender sports bill
Transgender doctor speaks openly about debate over Louisiana's transgender sports bill