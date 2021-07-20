Yokem Connection
COVID-19 rises in Texarkana federal prison

There are 126 confirmed cases among its inmates, the most of any federal lockup as of July 20
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website indicates that FCI-Texarkana, a low-security federal...
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website indicates that FCI-Texarkana, a low-security federal prison for males, has 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its inmates, the most of any federal lockup as of Tuesday, July 20. (Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)(Source: CNN)
By Fred Gamble and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Bowie County, Texas, health officials are warning residents of an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the area.

One location with an increase is the Federal Correctional Institution in the 4000 block of Leopard Drive in Texarkana, Texas.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website indicates the low-security federal prison for males has 126 active cases of coronavirus among its inmates, the most of any federal lockup as of Tuesday, July 20.

Seven prison staffers also have tested positive for the virus, the website shows.

Bowie County leaders say these numbers are not included in the Texas Health Department’s COVID-19 statistics.

KSLA News 12 is awaiting a response to its request for comment from prison officials.

FCI-Texarkana currently houses 1,098 inmates, including 922 at the FCI proper and another 176 at its adjacent minimum-security satellite camp.

BY THE NUMBERS (as of Tuesday, July 20)
  • 130,436 inmates in BOP-managed institutions
  • 14,108 inmates in community-based facilities
  • 36,000 staffers nationwide
  • 180 federal inmates in the U.S., including 126 in Texarkana, have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19
  • 112 BOP staffers nationwide, including 7 in Texarkana, have tested positive for the coronavirus
  • 240 federal inmate deaths, including 1 in Texarkana, have been attributed to COVID-19, including 5 while confined at home
  • 4 BOP staffers nationwide have died as a result of the coronavirus
  • 43,427 federal inmates in the U.S., including 537 in Texarkana, have recovered from COVID-19
  • 6,962 staffers, including 92 in Texarkana, have recovered from the coronavirus
Click here for a full breakdown of COVID-19 cases in federal lockups

COVID-19 also is impacting local jails in East Texas.

For instance, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has suspended jail visitation as a result of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Likewise, in-person visitation has been suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cherokee County Jail.

And Henderson County’s sheriff has confirmed there’s been an increase in coronavirus cases among his inmates.

