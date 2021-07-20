Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Couple zip-tied, beat Houston man with baseball bat during La. meet-up, police say

Mishanda and Malcom Reed are accused of zip-tying a man, beating and cutting him before dumping...
Mishanda and Malcom Reed are accused of zip-tying a man, beating and cutting him before dumping him on a Kenner road.(KPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A North Carolina couple has been arrested after allegedly zip-tying a man and beating him with a baseball bat in Louisiana.

The Kenner Police Department says they responded to reports of a man lying in the street at the intersection of Rev. Richard Wilson Boulevard and Alliance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on June 27.

The man was found severely beaten with a broken leg, injuries to his face, a possible broken arm, and signs of being bound on his wrists and ankles.

The victim told police he was from Houston and was in Kenner to meet up with a woman he knew from college, Mishanda Reed.

When he arrived at the address Mishanda provided, the victim told police he was met by her husband, Malcom, who was armed with a handgun.

The victim says Malcom zip-tied him to a chair and interrogated him for several hours in reference to his relationship with Mishanda.

Police say the victim was beaten with a bat, cut with a knife, and had a gun to his head throughout the ordeal.

The couple put the victim into Malcom’s vehicle and dumped him on Alliance Street.

Officers were able to find the house where the beating and interrogation occurred and found evidence consistent with the victim’s statement.

The victim says he was unaware the two were married.

U.S. Marshal’s located the couple in Durham, North Carolina. They were arrested for aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated kidnapping, and armed robbery. Both are awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Lakeside; victim identified
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Some asylum seekers dropped off in Shreveport reportedly were not allowed to call their families
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the 1400 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa...
Shooting at apartment complex sends man to hospital; arrest made
Caddo Parish to discuss possibility of emergency mask ordinance

Latest News

3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down celebrating debut album’s 20-year anniversary; tour to stop in Bossier City
We are tracking intense heat and humidity on the way this weekend and next week.
Showers and storms followed by scorching heat
More than 8 inches of rain has caused street flooding across western St. Tammany Parish.
Ongoing street flooding on the Northshore; more than 8″ of rain have already fallen
Minden OMV reopens after temporary COVID-19 closure