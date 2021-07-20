Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Controversial Louisiana transgender bill once again up for debate

In June, Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed SB 156, calling it “discriminatory.” However, some lawmakers have set their eyes on overturning his decision.
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the opening of the veto override session and held up a sign that read, “Protect Trans Youth.”(WAFB)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Playing sports for some transgender students is in limbo as the historic Louisiana veto session ensues.

In June, Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed SB 156, calling it “discriminatory.” However, some lawmakers have set their eyes on overturning his decision.

“We owe it to our women and to our young ladies who compete in sports to protect them and allow an atmosphere where they can compete and no one’s saying that transgender athletes can’t compete but to have transgender females competing with biological females is a problem,” Sen. Kirk Talbot told our sister station WVUE.

The bill would prohibit transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports teams and would apply to K-12 schools and colleges.

Dr. Tiffany Alexis Najberg, an openly transgender emergency physician, said this bill will only further ostracize young transgender people, who already struggle to fit in.

“[Bills like these] actively keep people in the box, and they actively do a lot of damage to their mental health,” she said. “Put yourself in the shoes of the people who are being legislated against. What do you think it feels like to have a legislature appear hell-bent on making something that you desperately wanted to do illegal?”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Lakeside; victim identified
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Some asylum seekers dropped off in Shreveport reportedly were not allowed to call their families
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the 1400 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa...
Shooting at apartment complex sends man to hospital; arrest made
Caddo Parish to discuss possibility of emergency mask ordinance

Latest News

A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills
Lawmakers have gavelled into a historic veto override session at the Louisiana State Capitol.
Lawmakers gavel in the veto override session
La. Speaker ‘100 percent confident’ transgender sports bill will be overridden
Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales)
Here’s what Republicans face going into historical veto override session