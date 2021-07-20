Yokem Connection
Community remembers late Balentine EMT William Wright

The funeral for William C. Wright, 55, was held at Rose Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport,...
The funeral for William C. Wright, 55, was held at Rose Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport, followed by a mass of Christian burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cloutierville.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - On Monday, June 20, the last call for Balentine EMT William C. Wright was heard over radios across the ArkLaTex.

Wright, 55, worked for Balentine for 36 years as well as part-time work for other ArkLaTex agencies throughout his career. According to a post by Balentine Ambulance Service, he lost his fight with cancer in the early hours of Wednesday, July 14.

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of an icon in EMS in Northwest Louisiana. Paramedic William Wright...

Posted by Balentine Ambulance Service on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Wright has the distinction of being on the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for over 30 years.

He followed in his mother’s footsteps when picking his career. She does not practice anymore, but still carries her EMT license.

His funeral was held on Monday in Shreveport at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport, followed by a mass of Christian burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cloutierville.

Posted by Balentine Ambulance Service on Monday, July 19, 2021

