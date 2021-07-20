Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating quadruple homicide

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating what appears to be a quadruple homicide in Cherokee County.

UPDATE FROM CHEROKEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Vehicle of interest, this is a 2017 Dodge Challenger License Plate #LTY9935

Any information regarding this vehicle contact Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.

Dodge Challenger TX Plate LTY9935
Dodge Challenger TX Plate LTY9935(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday when a body was reported found in a driveway. Three more victims were then found behind the residence. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson confirmed the county’s special investigations unit is working on the case and it is believed that all four victims died of gunshot wounds.

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway 110.
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway 110.(KLTV)

Dickson said they believe the suspected shooter fled the scene following the incident. However, there was no information available to confirm the ages or identities of the victims, or what relation they may have had to each other.

The sheriff’s office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Lakeside; victim identified
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Some asylum seekers dropped off in Shreveport reportedly were not allowed to call their families
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the 1400 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa...
Shooting at apartment complex sends man to hospital; arrest made
Caddo Parish to discuss possibility of emergency mask ordinance

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
La. Senate votes to override veto of transgender sports bill
Some school districts are debating whether or not to enforce mask mandates during the 2021-22...
Shreveport pediatrician weighs in on masks in schools debate as Delta variant becomes more prominent
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills
Protesters at the Capitol
Protesters disrupt opening of Special Veto Override Session
More than 8 inches of rain has caused street flooding across western St. Tammany Parish.
Nearly 8″ of rain causes flooding in Mandeville