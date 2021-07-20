Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Cherokee County Jail facing COVID-19 outbreak, suspending in-person visitation

In-person visitation is suspended for 30 days.
In-person visitation is suspended for 30 days.(Cherokee County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail.

The sheriff’s office says they are working with state and local health officials, along with the jail commission, for the best course of action. They say for the safety of inmates and employees, in-person visitation is suspended for the next 30 days.

“We will allow our inmates a free video visit weekly through NCIC inmate communication. Pray for our staff, inmates, and community as we work through this situation,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Lakeside; victim identified
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Some asylum seekers dropped off in Shreveport reportedly were not allowed to call their families
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the 1400 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa...
Shooting at apartment complex sends man to hospital; arrest made
Caddo Parish to discuss possibility of emergency mask ordinance

Latest News

Some school districts are debating whether or not to enforce mask mandates during the 2021-22...
Shreveport pediatrician weighs in on masks in schools debate as Delta variant becomes more prominent
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Controversial Louisiana transgender bill once again up for debate
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Minden OMV reopens after temporary COVID-19 closure
Consistent testing allows state health leaders to have a better idea of how much the virus has...
I’m fully vaccinated, so do I still need to be tested for COVID-19?