Canal to be drained as search for missing boy in Lafitte enters day five

LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - The search for missing 4-year-old Ellis Boudean in Jean Lafitte National Park has entered the fifth day as recovery efforts continue to move forward, said Jefferson Parish Officials.

UPDATE: B&S— a local contractor is helping JPSO build a dam out of clay in order to pump all of the water out of the area— the latest effort in the search for 4 y.o. Ellis Boudean, who has been missing since Thursday when he disappeared under the water. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/uPMB8pKDuQ — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWVUE) July 19, 2021

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that parish and state officials are collaborating on the effort and plan to drain the 75-foot canal in the park where it is believed the boy entered the water.

Lopinto said that the effort will take up to seven hours to complete and that a dam will have to be built with pumping equipment installed. Lopinto said that likely after the pumping system is installed, it will have to be cleared of debris as efforts continue.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the autistic boy went missing Thurs. July 15, around 5:30 p.m. The boy was last seen with a parent.

