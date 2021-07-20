Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport

Detectives found the residence to be vacant when they tried to locate him there
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds,...
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, has not been seen since taking a taxi from his residence on Norman Circle in Bossier City to an address off Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport, authorities say.(Source: Bossier City, La., Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY/SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man who recently got out of a hospital disappeared sometime after taking a cab ride to Shreveport.

Now police are asking for help locating 58-year-old Dwayne Curtis Young, who was reported missing by a family member.

He stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Bossier City detectives say Young took a taxi from his residence on Norman Circle to an address off Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport.

However, they found the house to be vacant when they tried to locate him there.

Family members and investigators are concerned for his well-being, a Bossier City spokeswoman said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Young to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8652.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Allendale; victim identified
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
The 80 immigrants were from Haiti, according to a news release from Sen. Cassidy’s office. The...
Sen. Cassidy issues statement on ICE immigrant drop-off in Shreveport
Caddo Parish to discuss possibility of emergency mask ordinance
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Doyline officer pronounced dead

Latest News

During their work session July 19, Caddo commissioners voted 6-5 to add an ordinance calling...
Emergency face mask proposal advances; Caddo leaders to consider it July 22
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Brown water has some questioning its safety
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Some asylum seekers dropped off in Shreveport reportedly were not allowed to call their families
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to Shreveport
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to Shreveport