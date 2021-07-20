Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport

BOSSIER CITY/SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man who recently got out of a hospital disappeared sometime after taking a cab ride to Shreveport.

Now police are asking for help locating 58-year-old Dwayne Curtis Young, who was reported missing by a family member.

He stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Bossier City detectives say Young took a taxi from his residence on Norman Circle to an address off Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport.

However, they found the house to be vacant when they tried to locate him there.

Family members and investigators are concerned for his well-being, a Bossier City spokeswoman said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Young to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8652.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.