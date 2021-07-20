Blue Origin flight illustrates how accessible space flight can be, Sci-Port director says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some people in Shreveport were among those who witnessed the historic moment when billionaire Jeff Bezos and three others took a round-trip into space the morning of Tuesday, July 20.

Diane Clarke, executive director of Sci-Port Discovery Center, said she was excited to see Blue Origin’s first passenger test flight unfold.

It shows that people from throughout the world might one day be able to go into space themselves, she said, and noted that the Shreveport venue has seen a resurgence of visitors who are more interested in space exploration.

“I think the crew that they chose was done very carefully, very strategically to show all of us it doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter your age, this is going to be a possibility for everyone in the near future,” Clarke said.

Bezos, his brother Mark, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen were on board when Blue Origin launched its New Shepard spacecraft from a site in Van Horn, Texas.

The 11-minute flight took the Amazon founder and other passengers more than 60 miles above the Earth.

According to Blue Origin, the four floated around weightless for three minutes and saw panoramic views of the planet and space.

Shortly after the flight, NASA tweeted: “Congratulations to the Blue Origin team on the first human flight of newshepard! We look forward to future flights with researchers and NASA-supported technology payloads aboard.”

Blue Origin plans two more launches this year, with the next one coming sometime in the fall.

