3 Doors Down celebrating debut album’s 20-year anniversary; tour to stop in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - To mark 20 years since the release of their first album ‘The Better Life’ 3 Doors Down will embark on a multi-city tour — with a stop in the ArkLaTex.

The concert will be held on Thursday, July 29 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena.

The band will play the entirety of ‘The Better Life’ along with other known songs.

For ticket information, visit 3 Doors Down’s website here.

