23 people arrested in Shreveport on drug, weapon charges as part of Operation ‘Blue Anvil’
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department recently conducted Operation Blue Anvil and arrested 23 people on drug and weapon charges as a result.
SPD officials say the operation was conducted over the weekend of July 17 and resulted in a number of felony arrests for firearms and narcotics. The purpose of the operation was to target illegal firearm possession in order to curb violent crime in the city. Twenty-three felony arrests were made, SPD says, and 10 firearms were confiscated.
Police also seized the following items:
- 875 g of marijuana
- 2.3 g of cocaine
- 169 g of methamphetamine
- 362 THC edibles
- 5 Xanax bars
- One pint of codeine
- 3 doses of Percocet
- 6 doses of Morphine
- $3,522 in cash
- 1 vehicle
