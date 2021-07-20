23 people arrested in Shreveport on drug, weapon charges as part of Operation ‘Blue Anvil’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department recently conducted Operation Blue Anvil and arrested 23 people on drug and weapon charges as a result.

SPD officials say the operation was conducted over the weekend of July 17 and resulted in a number of felony arrests for firearms and narcotics. The purpose of the operation was to target illegal firearm possession in order to curb violent crime in the city. Twenty-three felony arrests were made, SPD says, and 10 firearms were confiscated.

Police also seized the following items:

875 g of marijuana

2.3 g of cocaine

169 g of methamphetamine

362 THC edibles

5 Xanax bars

One pint of codeine

3 doses of Percocet

6 doses of Morphine

$3,522 in cash

1 vehicle

