23 people arrested in Shreveport on drug, weapon charges as part of Operation ‘Blue Anvil’

The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of weapons and drugs, and made 23 felony...
The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of weapons and drugs, and made 23 felony arrests, during Operation "Blue Anvil" over the weekend of July 17, 2021.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department recently conducted Operation Blue Anvil and arrested 23 people on drug and weapon charges as a result.

SPD officials say the operation was conducted over the weekend of July 17 and resulted in a number of felony arrests for firearms and narcotics. The purpose of the operation was to target illegal firearm possession in order to curb violent crime in the city. Twenty-three felony arrests were made, SPD says, and 10 firearms were confiscated.

Police also seized the following items:

  • 875 g of marijuana
  • 2.3 g of cocaine
  • 169 g of methamphetamine
  • 362 THC edibles
  • 5 Xanax bars
  • One pint of codeine
  • 3 doses of Percocet
  • 6 doses of Morphine
  • $3,522 in cash
  • 1 vehicle

