2 guards reportedly stabbed by inmate at New Boston prison

Barry B. Telford Unit state prison in New Boston, Texas
Barry B. Telford Unit state prison in New Boston, Texas(Shelby Knowles The Texas Tribune)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The Office of the Inspector General is investigating a stabbing at the Barry B. Telford Unit state prison in New Boston that sent two correctional officers to the hospital.

Prison officials are not saying much about the incident, but did say a high security inmate got out of his cell Monday morning (July 19), stabbed a sergeant once in the shoulder and twice in the scalp, and caused lacerations to a second officer. The two were treated and released from an area hospital.

They say the inmate has a history of assaulting staff members and has been moved to another facility.

