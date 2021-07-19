Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal investigation has found that President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

But President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute.

The Inspector General’s investigation found that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018.

That’s according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson.

It is a federal crime to make false statements before Congress.

The Supreme Court eventually blocked adding the query ahead of the 2020 census.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Allendale; victim identified
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
The 80 immigrants were from Haiti, according to a news release from Sen. Cassidy’s office. The...
Sen. Cassidy issues statement on ICE immigrant drop-off in Shreveport
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Doyline officer pronounced dead
Some Caddo residents are fed up with the roar of drilling operations in their neighborhoods....
Some Caddo residents fed up with drilling noises in their neighborhoods

Latest News

In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
AG Garland formally prohibits seizure of reporters’ records
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older...
Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools
A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Allendale; victim identified