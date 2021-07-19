Tyler homicide suspect added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Have you seen Dakevian Beniot Scroggins?

The 27-year-old faces a charge of capital murder, which was issued on June 2 by Tyler police. He is accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery.

He is 6′2″ and weighs about 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his upper arms. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Scroggins has been wanted since September 2019 when he allegedly violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Tyler.

His criminal history also includes felony convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Scroggins also has ties to other communities in east Texas including Garrison, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse. Smith County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous. Tipsters will be given a tip number instead of a name.

