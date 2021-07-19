Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tyler homicide suspect added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, faces a charge of capital murder, which was issued on June 2 by...
Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, faces a charge of capital murder, which was issued on June 2 by Tyler police. He is accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery.(TexasDPS | TexasDPS)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Have you seen Dakevian Beniot Scroggins?

The 27-year-old faces a charge of capital murder, which was issued on June 2 by Tyler police. He is accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery.

He is 6′2″ and weighs about 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his upper arms. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Scroggins has been wanted since September 2019 when he allegedly violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Tyler.

His criminal history also includes felony convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Scroggins also has ties to other communities in east Texas including Garrison, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse. Smith County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous. Tipsters will be given a tip number instead of a name.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Allendale; victim identified
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
The 80 immigrants were from Haiti, according to a news release from Sen. Cassidy’s office. The...
Sen. Cassidy issues statement on ICE immigrant drop-off in Shreveport
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Doyline officer pronounced dead
Some Caddo residents are fed up with the roar of drilling operations in their neighborhoods....
Some Caddo residents fed up with drilling noises in their neighborhoods

Latest News

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old dies after being shot in Allendale; victim identified
House fire on Dalzell Street
Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dalzell Street on...
SFD crews respond to house fire on Dalzell
After a stormy start to the week we are tracking rising heat and humidity for the region.
Rain chances followed by heat and humidity