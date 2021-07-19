Southerners rejoice: ‘Y’all’ among 300 new words added to Dictionary.com

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over 300 new words and definitions have been added to Dictionary.com during its most recent round of updates.

Words that have been popularized by the coronavirus pandemic, advances in technology, racial reckoning across the U.S., and some pop-culture slang, like yeet, zaddy, and trap house.

“The latest update to our dictionary continues to mirror the world around us,” said John Kelly, Dictionary.com’s managing editor. “It’s a complicated and challenging society we live in, and language changes to help us grapple with it.”

“Y’all” has been added as its own entry, separate from “you-all.” The word has been recognized by Dictionary.com as one that now communicates an informal tone more than it does regional identity and one that has become popular among younger demographics for its inclusivity.

“Y’all has new popularity among former you guys users, who now appreciate the lack of gender associations with y’all,” according to the Dictionary.com post.

