Showers and storms to kick off week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying the somewhat surprising mainly dry and sunny weather across the ArkLaTex. As we start a new week we are not going to be so lucky as showers and storms are moving into the region as we speak. But as we go through the work week you can expect your weather to progressively get drier for the region as well as hotter. After seeing high temperatures in the low to mid-80s today, by the end of the week and heading into the weekend you can expect much more typical 90 degree days for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking heavy rain and thunderstorm activity as we go through your early week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella as we are expecting showers and storms for your morning commute. The wet weather is moving north to south through the ArkLaTex so expect showers and storms to make it to Shreveport by the start of the morning rush. The showers and storms should last through the morning hours before we start to dry out as we head into the afternoon and evening, especially across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex. Due to the expected rain, high temperatures will be on the cooler side with mid-80s likely across the region.

As we go through the work week we are tracking more rain chances, but those rain chances will become fewer and farer between as we go through the week. After some scattered showers on Tuesday you can expect mainly dry weather for the ArkLaTex through the end of the week. The one potential exception to this would be on Friday where we could see a few showers and storms across the region. Temperatures as we go through the rest of the week will be rebounding as well with high temperatures the second half of this week likely getting back up into the 90s.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking generally more of the same for the ArkLaTex with rising temperatures and falling rain chances. Right now if you have weekend plans you should be in good shape, just make sure you have plenty of sunscreen and water as a hot weekend is likely. Temperatures will likely be moving up into the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be approaching the 100 degree mark.

In the meantime, make sure you have the rain gear ready to go for Monday! Have a great week!

