21-year-old fighting for his life after being shot in Allendale

He was shot at least once in his head and once in his neck, police spokesman says
(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Kenley Hargett
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after having been shot in his head and his neck in Shreveport.

He was found on a sidewalk near Milam Street at Missouri Avenue in the city’s Allendale neighborhood, police say.

The shooting was reported to Shreveport Fire Department medics at 8:27 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A minute later, Shreveport police initially dispatched eight units to the scene on Milam between Hearne and Missouri avenues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

