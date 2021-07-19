21-year-old fighting for his life after being shot in Allendale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after having been shot in his head and his neck in Shreveport.

He was found on a sidewalk near Milam Street at Missouri Avenue in the city’s Allendale neighborhood, police say.

The shooting was reported to Shreveport Fire Department medics at 8:27 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A minute later, Shreveport police initially dispatched eight units to the scene on Milam between Hearne and Missouri avenues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

