Shooting critically wounds teen; police arrest 2 more teens, question another

Third suspect’s phone “... was located just outside the breezeway, where the shooting took place,” Minden police chief says
How Minden police pay now compares to other departments
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — A teenager is in critical condition, two more are in custody and police are investigating another one as a result of gunfire in Minden.

The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. Sunday, July 18 at a breezeway at Chateau Normandy Apartments, 1401 Lewisville Road.

Wounded was a 17-year-old male who was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport in critical condition, Police Chief Steve Cropper said.

His detectives have since charged two Minden residents, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, with attempted second-degree murder.

Both of those males are being held at Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.

And investigators have questioned another juvenile. He has not been charged with any crime.

“He was interviewed this morning, and we are following up on his story,” Cropper said Monday, July 19.

“His phone was located just outside the breezeway, where the shooting took place.”

Authorities withheld the names of those involved because they are juveniles.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

