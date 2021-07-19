Yokem Connection
Shooting at apartment complex sends man to hospital; police investigating

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the 1400 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa...
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the 1400 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa Norte' complex.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex on Monday, July 19.

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the 1400 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa Norte’ complex.

No word on the man’s medical condition.

Officers on the scene say an extended police presence was due to a second person of interest at the complex.

That person was interviewed by detectives.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

