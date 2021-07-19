Yokem Connection
SFD crews respond to house fire on Dalzell

Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dalzell Street on...
Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dalzell Street on Monday, July 19, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a home on Dalzell Street Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19 on Dalzell Street near E Dalzell and Centenary Boulevard.

At least a dozen units with the fire department responded to the house on fire.

There’s no information yet about possible injuries, or the cause of the fire. We’ll update this story when we know more.

