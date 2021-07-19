SFD crews respond to house fire on Dalzell

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a home on Dalzell Street Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19 on Dalzell Street near E Dalzell and Centenary Boulevard.

At least a dozen units with the fire department responded to the house on fire.

There’s no information yet about possible injuries, or the cause of the fire. We’ll update this story when we know more.

