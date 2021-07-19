Rain start to the work week with below average temperatures

(KSLA) - Happy Monday everyone! What a way to start the work week; wet, stormy, and cooler than normal. An upper level trough and cold front will keep us below average for the beginning of the work week, but that’ll come to an end by the end the work week.

Monday: highs staying nearly 10+ degrees below average in the 80s for today under overcast skies. The main line of showers and storms will continue pushing south of the ArkLaTex for the remainder of the afternoon. Showers and storms developing behind that due to day time heating and rain and storms pushing out of Texas will keep the need for the rain gear for the late afternoon and evening hours. Drier weather moves in tonight with overnight temperatures in the low 70s.

On Tuesday, rain is not looking quite as widespread but for areas near I-20 and south, more showers and storms are back for the afternoon hours. Good news is that high temperatures will once again stay below average in the 80s with cloudy to overcast skies. So as you head out Tuesday morning, most will stay dry but rain chances increase into the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday is when temperatures will begin to warm up. Highs will stick around the upper 80 and low 90 degree mark, but hey, at least it’s not the mid 90s where our normal average for this time of year is. Cant rule out scattered showers and storms but not as numerous as the beginning week.

Friday, rain chances will increase a bit with scattered showers and storms possible for the afternoon hours with highs climbing back in the low 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend is looking dry and warm. Highs climb to the low and mid 90s with around a 20% chance of rain.

TROPICS: tropics remain quiet for now! We’ll give you the First Alert to any changes.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.