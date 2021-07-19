Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree

NEAR MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier Parish man was killed when the car in which he was riding ran off the road and struck a utility police then a tree a couple miles northwest of Minden, authorities report.

Louisiana State Police has identified the victim as 27-year-old Joshua Montgomery, of Plain Dealing.

Preliminary investigation shows he was a passenger in a 2008 Pontiac G6 that was traveling south on Dorcheat Road when the accident happened south of Allen Drive after 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, according to LSP.

Trooper Jonathan Odom said the investigation shows that Montgomery, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not wearing a seat belt.

Nor was the car’s driver, 24-year-old Minden resident Darien Moore. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Impairment is not suspected, Odom said, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Police’s Bossier-City based Troop G has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths this year.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.