Loyola College Prep names Mike Greene as interim head football coach

Current Assistant Principal of Discipline Mike Greene (above) will return to the sidelines in addition to his current position at the school.(Loyola College Prep | LCP)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar face will take on the role of the interim head football coach for the Loyola College Prep Flyers.

Current Assistant Principal of Discipline Mike Greene will return to the sidelines in addition to his role at the school.

Green has served as the head coach at Loyola, Airline, Fair Park and Booker T. Washington from 1992 to 2017 before becoming the assistant principal at LCP.

“All along in the back of mind, I’ve been thinking about how much I miss coaching,” Greene said, in a news release. “So when I got the call, I didn’t even have to think about it. I knew this was something I wanted to do. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Coach Scott Mallien resigned last week according to the school for personal and family reasons. He served as the Flyers’ head coach in 2020.

“We wish Coach Mallien the best and are grateful for his contributions and dedication to our school for the past three years,” Loyola Principal John LeBlanc said, in a news release. “We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Coach Greene to agree to take over for this season. This is a unique situation but with his experience and knowledge, there is no doubt that he is the perfect person to step in.”

Coach Greene ranks seventh in coaching wins among Caddo-Bossier schools. He played for the Flyers from 1980 to 1982 and became assistant coach in 1987.

The Flyers will open the 2021 season on Sept. 3 at Sterlington. The first home game is Sept. 10 against Logansport at Messmer Stadium.

2021 FLYER FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

  • Sept. 3 - at Sterlington
  • Sept. 10 - Logansport
  • Sept. 17 - Northwood
  • Sept. 24 - at Huntington
  • Oct. 1 - at West Ouachita
  • Oct. 8 - at Green Oaks
  • Oct. 15 - Bossier
  • Oct. 22 - North Webster (Homecoming)
  • Oct. 29 - Red River
  • Nov. 5 - at Mansfield

