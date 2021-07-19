Yokem Connection
Emergency face mask proposal advances; Caddo leaders to consider it July 22

Commissioners voted 6-5 to add the ordinance to their meeting agenda
During their work session July 19, Caddo commissioners voted 6-5 to add an ordinance calling...
During their work session July 19, Caddo commissioners voted 6-5 to add an ordinance calling for an emergency mask mandate to the agenda for their meeting July 22.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish leaders have agreed to consider whether to implement an emergency mask ordinance.

Commissioners voted 6-5 during their work session Monday, July 19 in favor of adding the proposal to the agenda for their meeting Thursday, July 22.

Dr. Martha Whyte, medical director for the state health department’s northwest Louisiana region, is expected to attend that meeting.

If the ordinance is approved, businesses at least 50 occupants indoors would have to require facial coverings by everyone.

Louisiana is experiencing it’s fourth COVID surge. Gov. John Bel Edwards has said that he’s not considering mandating any new COVID-19 protocols at this time.

