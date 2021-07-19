Yokem Connection
Brown water has some questioning its safety

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to hear the answers we've been given on what's causing it
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) — Is the water safe to drink?

That’s what some Cass County, Texas, residents are asking since their water began to take on a color.

“We got brown water. You can’t bathe with it. You can’t wash your dishes with it. You can’t do anything with it,” Atlanta, Texas, resident Don Wade told KSLA News 12 when he went to pay his water bill Monday, July 19.

Not all Atlanta customers have brown water.

But KSLA News 12 has gotten many calls about it.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to hear the answers we’ve been given on what’s causing the brown water.

