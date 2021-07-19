Brown water has some questioning its safety

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) — Is the water safe to drink?

That’s what some Cass County, Texas, residents are asking since their water began to take on a color.

“We got brown water. You can’t bathe with it. You can’t wash your dishes with it. You can’t do anything with it,” Atlanta, Texas, resident Don Wade told KSLA News 12 when he went to pay his water bill Monday, July 19.

Not all Atlanta customers have brown water.

But KSLA News 12 has gotten many calls about it.

