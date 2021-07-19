Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arkansas gas prices remain unchanged

With gas prices remaining unchanged, one analyst suggests that the national average may have...
With gas prices remaining unchanged, one analyst suggests that the national average may have peaked.(WAFB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With gas prices remaining unchanged, one analyst suggests that the national average may have peaked.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average cost for a gallon of gas remains at $2.84.

The cheapest gas in the state is selling at $2.63/gallon, while the most expensive is going for $3.29.

While Arkansas prices remain unchanged, the national average rose 1.3 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.16.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says prices “have been a bit sideways.”

“Overall, the national average hasn’t seen much meaningful direction as oil prices remain under their early-July levels thus far thanks to OPEC coming to an agreement on production over the weekend,” he said.

De Haan said OPEC plans to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022, which will return it to pre-COVID levels.

“It’s a positive development in light of U.S. gasoline demand which last week rose nearly 2 percent, which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil,” De Haan said. “And could mean we’re even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven’t already.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old fighting for his life after being shot in Lakeside
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
The 80 immigrants were from Haiti, according to a news release from Sen. Cassidy’s office. The...
Sen. Cassidy issues statement on ICE immigrant drop-off in Shreveport
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Doyline officer pronounced dead
Some Caddo residents are fed up with the roar of drilling operations in their neighborhoods....
Some Caddo residents fed up with drilling noises in their neighborhoods

Latest News

After a stormy start to the week we are tracking rising heat and humidity for the region.
Rain chances followed by heat and humidity
Under a Louisiana Senate bill, transgender athletes would not be allowed to compete in girls'...
#SaferShreveport meeting to outline youth programs
We are tracking heavy rain and thunderstorm activity as we kick off the week so make sure you...
Showers and storms Monday
caddo
Caddo Commission to disuss proposed emergency mask ordinance