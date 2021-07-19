Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

American gymnastics alternate tests positive at Olympics

The Olympic Games are happening in Tokyo despite a surge in coronavirus cases.
The Olympic Games are happening in Tokyo despite a surge in coronavirus cases.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — An alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in a training camp in Japan, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

The USOPC did not say if Olympic champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win the team gold were isolated because of contact tracing. The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.

The U.S. alternates are Kara Eaker and Leann Wong.

“The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19,” the USOPC statement said. “In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”

The Games are set to open on Friday with a state of emergency in force in Tokyo, which means almost all venues will be without any fans with new cases rising in the capital. The women’s gymnastic team begins competing on Sunday.

The U.S. officials said the test took place when the team was training just outside Tokyo in Inzai City. Team members arrived last week for the camp to great fanfare at Narita airport.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 727 new cases in the capital. It is the 30th straight day that cases were higher than the previous week. The cases last Monday were 502.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his head and neck was found on a sidewalk in the...
21-year-old fighting for his life after being shot in Lakeside
(Credit: Gray TV photo illustration)
Passenger dies when car runs into utility pole then a tree
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Doyline officer pronounced dead
The 80 immigrants were from Haiti, according to a news release from Sen. Cassidy’s office. The...
Sen. Cassidy issues statement on ICE immigrant drop-off in Shreveport
Caddo Parish to discuss possibility of emergency mask ordinance

Latest News

Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
Caught on video: Car catapults off California highway
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China, US says
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the...
Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden hosts Jordan’s king amid tough choices in Mideast
We are tracking heavy rain and thunderstorm activity as we kick off the week so make sure you...
Showers and storms Monday