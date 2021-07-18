Yokem Connection
Youth baseball tourney held in memory of student-athlete who drowned in Lake Bistineau

“Life is truly a gift. Every single day is a gift. And it’s also temporary,” his mother told KSLA News 12 at the event
The Lane Mangum Memorial Tournament was held July 17-18, 2021, at Lawson "Bo" Brandon Stadium...
The Lane Mangum Memorial Tournament was held July 17-18, 2021, at Lawson "Bo" Brandon Stadium in Princeton, La., in honor of the late Hayden “Lane” Mangum, a teenager when drowned when the boat capsized June 1, 2021, while he was fishing with his best friend on Lake Bistineau.(Source: Rashad Johnson/KSLA News 12)
By Rashad Johnson and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PRINCETON, La. (KSLA) — Have fun, and live your life honorably.

Those words of advice are offered by Joanna Mangum almost seven weeks after her 15-year-old son Hayden “Lane” Mangum drowned when the boat capsized June 1 while he was fishing with his best friend on Lake Bistineau.

“Your last moment, make it for God, make it for God,” Mangum said while attending a memorial youth baseball tournament held July 17-18 in her son’s honor.

The event’s organizers said the goal was to showcase that Lane Mangum was an active student-athlete just like the players age 12 or younger who competed in the weekend tournament.

Lane Mangum was raised in south Bossier and played youth sports while growing up. He was an outfielder on Calvary Baptist Academy’s baseball squad and was a starting linebacker on the Cavaliers’ football team. Lane Mangum was named an All-District team member this past season, his sophomore year.

“Life is truly a gift. Every single day is a gift. And it’s also temporary,” his mother told KSLA News 12′s Rashad Johnson at the tournament Sunday, July 18.

“And so when we say the word temporary, you know, that means we are not always promised another minute, another second, another hour and to take every single minute or second you have and make it special, you know, live it all out like you are not going to have another one.”

The Lane Mangum Memorial Tournament was played at Lawson “Bo” Brandon Stadium in Princeton.

