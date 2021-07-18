Woman shot in the French Quarter Sunday morning
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A woman was shot Sunday morning in the French Quarter, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.
The shooting happened around 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Burgundy and Toulouse Streets.
The victim was taken from the scene in a private vehicle before police arrived at the scene.
No further details are available.
