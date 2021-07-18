Suspect accused of fatally shooting Doyline officer pronounced dead

DOYLINE, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, the suspect accused of fatally shooting Doyline Police Officer William Earl Collins, Jr. has succumbed to his injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

The suspect, Mahlon Taylor, 59, was pronounced dead at around 6:39 p.m.

An investigation into the July 10 incident remains active and is ongoing.

