‘The singing lady’ turns 104 years old

MILAM, Texas (KTRE) - Friends and family gathered at Cedar Grove Baptist Church to celebrate a special birthday Saturday. It wasn’t just any birthday; it was for one of east Texas’ wisest - a woman who turned 104 years old.

“Precious, gracious, and godly,” said pastor Orvin Garrett.

These are the three words Garrett used to describe Sister Mary Thomas, the woman who turned 104 years old today.

“You couldn’t find a better person than she is. We call her the singing lady because she sings wherever she goes,” Garrett said.

Thomas agreed that singing is one of her favorite things to do. Garrett said that Thomas is still independent, even at 104 years old.

“She still does everything for herself, cooks. And every other Sunday, she bakes some tea cakes and brings them to me,” Garrett said.

One secret Thomas said is that she is not strict with what she eats.

“I’ve never been on a diet,” Thomas admitted.

Instead, her niece Juanita Nevels said the simple things in life keep her growing strong.

“She would say hard work, loving the Lord, loving people, serving people. That would be her greatest joy. And what keeps her alive,” Juanita Nevels said.

