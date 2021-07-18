Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The suspect involved in the Friday night shooting at the Highland Drive Walmart has died in an officer-involved shooting, according to Jonesboro police.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Facebook page, Quentin Bogard was found at a motel in Canton, Mississippi where he barricaded himself in a room.

After a three-hour standoff, Bogard fired at police.

Police returned fire and mortally wounded Bogard, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a report from Gray affiliate WLBT, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation into the shooting.

Bogard was wanted in connection to a Friday night shooting at the Highland Drive Walmart in Jonesboro that left one woman injured.

The woman has since been released from a Memphis hospital.

Jonesboro police have responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant.

Officers got a call around 9:50 p.m. Friday about the shooting.

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the victim was shot in the Walmart parking lot.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act of violence.

The woman’s name has not been released. However, police said Friday that the woman was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

