Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The suspect involved in the Friday night shooting at the Highland Drive Walmart has died in an officer-involved shooting, according to Jonesboro police.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Facebook page, Quentin Bogard was found at a motel in Canton, Mississippi where he barricaded himself in a room.
After a three-hour standoff, Bogard fired at police.
Police returned fire and mortally wounded Bogard, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
According to a report from Gray affiliate WLBT, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation into the shooting.
Bogard was wanted in connection to a Friday night shooting at the Highland Drive Walmart in Jonesboro that left one woman injured.
The woman has since been released from a Memphis hospital.
