Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive. The victim was shot in the Walmart parking lot and was taken to a Memphis hospital, police said. Police also believe the shooting was not a random act of violence.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The suspect involved in the Friday night shooting at the Highland Drive Walmart has died in an officer-involved shooting, according to Jonesboro police.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Facebook page, Quentin Bogard was found at a motel in Canton, Mississippi where he barricaded himself in a room.

After a three-hour standoff, Bogard fired at police.

Police returned fire and mortally wounded Bogard, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a report from Gray affiliate WLBT, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation into the shooting.

Bogard was wanted in connection to a Friday night shooting at the Highland Drive Walmart in Jonesboro that left one woman injured.

The woman has since been released from a Memphis hospital.

Jonesboro police have responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant.

Officers got a call around 9:50 p.m. Friday about the shooting.

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the victim was shot in the Walmart parking lot.

Jonesboro Police are currently working the scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of Highland Drive. Around 9:49 p.m.,...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

Police believe the shooting was not a random act of violence.

The woman’s name has not been released. However, police said Friday that the woman was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect accused of fatally shooting Doyline officer pronounced dead
Shamia Little, 17, will be buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little
Caddo Parish to discuss possibility of emergency mask ordinance
Caddo principal wins Louisiana Principal of the Year
Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little

Latest News

Former Governor Edwin Edwards was laid to rest on Sunday, July 18 in Baton Rouge.
Former Governor Edwin Edwards is laid to rest
Some Caddo residents are fed up with the roar of drilling operations in their neighborhoods....
Some Caddo residents fed up with drilling noises in their neighborhoods
The 80 immigrants were from Haiti, according to a news release from Sen. Cassidy’s office. The...
Sen. Cassidy issues statement on ICE immigrant drop-off in Shreveport
45-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle on SH 31 in Gregg County
NELA Arts Council hopes scavenger hunt brings excitement to community
NELA Arts Council hopes scavenger hunt brings excitement to community