NELA Arts Council hopes scavenger hunt brings excitement to community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you look, you can find a lot of unique art in our area, and that’s exactly what Northeast Louisiana Arts Council wants you to do. The people who engage in our local art scene say it’s a way to stimulate people’s minds and bring excitement back to the community.

The artwork in the heart of Monroe tells the history of our community. NELA Arts Council President Barry Stevens says it’s important to support the people behind it.

“So one of the ways we’re doing that is to have people search for public art. we’re calling it a scavenger hunt, but it’s an ongoing hunt for people in our region,” he said.

He says art could also address social and environmental issues, that’s why he wants the community to get involved in finding landscape architectural work.

“We want the public to enjoy public art. It’s an economic driver, it’s a tourism driver. You know public art can be fun, it can be exciting, it can be inspiring, it can be beautifying,” he said.

Downtown Monroe has several sculptures throughout the area. One of the sculptures sits on the side of 2Dudes Brew and Que. The restaurant’s co-owner says he supports local artist’s creativity because he knows what it takes to strive toward a dream.

“At some point in time, I was someone that needed help getting started and needed help getting noticed. So I thought, why wouldn’t we reciprocate and do the same thing for somebody else. I just love it, it’s cool,” Kevo Meredith, the Co-owner of 2Dudes Brew & Que said.

The Arts Council is asking the community to explore and then upload the art they find on their website. If you have a sculpture that you would like to upload click here.

